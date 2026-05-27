US manufacturers paid over $30 billion in warranty claims in 2025 alone. Most are still processing them on infrastructure built for a different era. iWarranty’s AI-native platform is changing that: 2.3 seconds per claim.

Warranty management does not sound like a crisis. It sounds like paperwork. But for manufacturers, retailers, and insurers operating at scale, it is one of the most expensive operational problems in the American economy; and most of them are still running on infrastructure that was never designed to solve it.

In 2025, US-based manufacturers paid $30.37 billion in warranty claims, a 4% increase from the year prior, according to Warranty Week’s 23rd Annual Product Warranty Report. They set aside $33.41 billion in accruals and held $71.89 billion in warranty reserves by year end, a 17% increase that signals the industry already knows the cost trajectory is moving in the wrong direction. According to APQC, manufacturers lose between 1.5% and 2.5% of annual revenue to warranty management related costs every year. For a business generating $100 million, that is up to $2.5 million leaving the operation annually, inside a function that most leadership teams treat as a back-office line item.

Insurers face a parallel problem. Warranty Week estimates that insurers lose between 10% and 15% of claims spend annually to leakage: money that disappears not through fraud alone, but through inefficiency, poor data utilisation, and a structural absence of real-time pattern recognition.

The problem is not a lack of data. It is a lack of infrastructure capable of using it.

The Legacy Gap

Most large organisations already have warranty processes embedded inside SAP or Oracle ERP, or they are running claims through sector-specific legacy platforms. What those systems share is an architecture built for transaction recording, not operational intelligence. They store data on failure rates, product batches, contractor histories, and geographic repair trends; and then leave that data largely untouched. The patterns that could reduce costs, surface batch failures earlier, or detect fraudulent claims activity are sitting in databases that were never designed to surface them.

That gap is precisely where AI-native warranty management operates. The distinction between AI-native and bolt-on AI matters more than the industry typically acknowledges.

Why AI-Native Changes Everything

Rules-based systems retrofitted with machine learning can automate roughly 40% to 60% of claims processes, according to Copperberg analysis. The complex, high-value cases (the ones carrying the most financial exposure) remain dependent on manual review. AI claims processing built from the ground up around machine intelligence, rather than adapted toward it, manages those cases differently. It does not apply a rule and flag exceptions. It analyses the full claims dataset in real time, identifies patterns across product lines and geographies simultaneously, and makes decisions grounded in evidence rather than procedure.

For retailers, this changes how returns are validated: matching claims against warranty terms, internal policy, and consumer regulations simultaneously. It also transforms how extended warranty products are managed at the point of sale and throughout the product lifecycle, giving retailers live visibility into contract performance, repair costs, and customer outcomes. For manufacturers, it means identifying a batch failure not after hundreds of claims have accumulated, but after the first few show a consistent defect signature. For insurers, suspicious claims behaviour is caught through statistical pattern analysis rather than individual adjuster judgment.

McKinsey estimates that advanced warranty analytics could reduce warranty costs for equipment manufacturers by around 15%. At $30 billion in annual claims, that number carries serious weight.

iWarranty: Built for This Problem

iWarranty is the AI-native warranty management platform built to deliver that outcome across all three sectors from a single architecture. Rather than requiring organisations to replace existing ERP, CRM, or claims infrastructure, it connects to what is already in place. That means businesses can move from legacy processing to AI-native intelligence faster, without the burden of a multi-year implementation cycle.

iWarranty processes warranty claims at speed. Decisions that previously required manual review, policy consultation, and cross-system data gathering are resolved rapidly. Google AI backs the platform First and operates across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and the MENA-T region.

The warranty problem is not niche. It is embedded in the operations of virtually every significant manufacturer, retailer, and insurer in the country. The data required to solve it is already being generated. The question is whether the infrastructure exists to act on it.

Businesses ready to move from legacy warranty management software to AI-native intelligence, across claims, extended warranty, and AI claims processing, can learn more at iwarranty.ai.

ABOUT iWARRANTY

Dr Ruby Pillai is the Co-Founder and CEO of iWarranty, the AI-native warranty management platform for retailers, manufacturers, and insurers. iWarranty operates across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and the MENA-T region. Learn more at iwarranty.ai.