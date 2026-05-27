Donald Trump is reportedly considering attending the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden if the New York Knicks host games during the championship series.

According to The New York Times, Trump has told people he remains a Knicks fan as the franchise prepares for its first NBA Finals appearance in 26 years.

The Knicks clinched the Eastern Conference title Monday night with a dominant 130-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, completing a four-game sweep. The team has now won 11 straight playoff games heading into the Finals, which begin June 3.

Jalen Brunson earned Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors after averaging 25.5 points during the series, including leading New York’s dramatic comeback victory in Game 1.

The Knicks are still waiting to learn their Finals opponent as the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs remains tied 2-2.