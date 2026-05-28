6LACK is celebrating a decade of music with the announcement of his global 10 Years of 6LACK Tour.

The multi-platinum, five-time Grammy-nominated artist revealed the tour alongside the continued momentum of his newly released album Love Is The New Gangsta, which features collaborations with Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Leon Thomas, and AZ Chike.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins September 8 in Oslo before traveling through Europe and the UK with stops in Berlin, Paris, London, and Stockholm. The North American leg launches October 21 in Portland and includes dates in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping December 11 in Minneapolis.

Support for the North American shows will come from Eem Triplin, while Johnny Venus joins the European and UK dates.

The tour will highlight music from across 6LACK’s career, including FREE 6LACK, East Atlanta Love Letter, Since I Have A Lover, and his latest era with Love Is The New Gangsta.

Tickets go on sale May 29 following multiple presales beginning May 27.