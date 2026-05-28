Fans believe Drake’s Billboard No. 1 hit “Janice STFU” could reference an old Joe Budden podcast clip that recently resurfaced online.

Drake has landed the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Janice STFU,” but fans believe the title may contain a hidden reference to Joe Budden.

Social media users recently resurfaced an old podcast clip in which Budden jokingly referred to “Janice” as his “white woman name” before ending the conversation by saying “STFU.”

Drake has the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Janice STFU’. But there may be a much deeper story behind the title.



Fans have unearthed an old clip of @joebudden on his podcast referring to “Janice” joking that it’s his “white woman name”. He even says “STFU” in the end… pic.twitter.com/oA6OLXxyeN — HipHop-N-More (@HipHopNMore) May 27, 2026

Drake delivered one of the biggest chart weeks in Billboard Hot 100 history as “Janice STFU” debuted at No. 1 and helped rewrite multiple records across the charts.

The track became Drake’s 14th career Hot 100 leader, pushing him past Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a solo male artist in the chart’s 67-year history. Drake also added nine new Hot 100 top 10 entries, extending his all-time record to 90.

The rapper charted a record-breaking 42 songs on this week’s Hot 100, surpassing the previous mark of 37. He also became the first artist ever to surpass 400 career Hot 100 entries, thanks to 40 new debuts from his latest albums ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR.

All three projects simultaneously debuted at Nos. 1, 2, and 3 on the Billboard 200, making Drake the first artist to occupy the chart’s top three spots at the same time.

“Janice STFU” earned 40.7 million official streams during its opening week and debuted atop the Streaming Songs chart, marking Drake’s 22nd No. 1 on that ranking. The song also topped both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, extending his records on each list.