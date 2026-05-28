Gamma has reportedly filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court seeking to uncover the individuals behind two websites accused of targeting the company and its CEO, Larry Jackson, in an alleged online defamation campaign.

According to reports from Music Business Worldwide, the lawsuit alleges that anonymous operators created the websites larryjacksonexposed.com and gammaexposed.com to spread false allegations of streaming fraud, embezzlement, financial mismanagement, and the use of bots to inflate music sales and streaming figures.

Gamma described the alleged effort as “reputational warfare” and claims the accusations are entirely false.

The complaint also alleges that hundreds of X accounts created in December 2025 amplified the claims simultaneously, potentially using AI-generated content and bot networks. A Reddit account was also reportedly linked to identical language published on the websites before it was banned.

One allegation referenced in the lawsuit claimed Kanye West’s Bully album numbers were artificially inflated. The sites also allegedly accused Gamma of mishandling investor funds and manipulating numbers for artists, including Mariah Carey.

Gamma says forensic investigations failed to identify those responsible without court intervention and is seeking damages, removal of the websites, and a jury trial.