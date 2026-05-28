Today, Chubb Rock celebrates his 58th birthday, marking another year for one of Hip Hop’s most unique and underrated voices from the culture’s golden era.

Born Richard Simpson in Brooklyn on this date in 1968, Chubb Rock emerged during a time when lyricism, originality, and personality separated emcees from the pack. With a commanding voice, sharp wit, and intelligent delivery, he carved out his own lane in late 1980s and early 1990s Hip Hop without relying on gimmicks or street personas.

His entry into the game came through his cousin, legendary producer Howie Tee, whose production résumé already included work with acts like Whistle, Color Me Badd, and Special Ed. Under Howie Tee’s guidance, Chubb Rock released his debut album And The Winner Is… in 1989, introducing fans to records like “Caught Up” and “Ya Bad Chubbs,” both of which showcased his humor, storytelling ability, and lyrical confidence.

But it was 1991’s “Treat ’Em Right” that elevated Chubb Rock into Hip Hop history.

Built around infectious energy and unforgettable delivery, the single became a major crossover success, climbing the Billboard charts while turning Chubb into one of the most recognizable voices of the era. The song’s popularity extended even further after appearing on the soundtrack for Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, cementing its place in early 90s pop culture.

Beyond the music, Chubb Rock successfully transitioned into broadcasting later in life after relocating to Atlanta. Teaming with radio personality Silas “SiMan Baby” Alexander, he became a familiar voice on Majic 107.5/97.5 before the pair eventually launched their own syndicated afternoon radio show in 2018, continuing to connect with audiences through humor, commentary, and culture driven conversation.

More than three decades after his breakthrough, Chubb Rock remains a respected figure from an era where originality mattered most. His blend of intelligence, charisma, and authentic mic presence helped define a generation of Hip Hop that still influences artists today.

Salute to Chubb Rock on his 58th birthday and wishes for continued health, success, and many more years of impact.