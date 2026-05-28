A new posthumous book from hip-hop icon Earl “DMX” Simmons is set for release on November 17, 2026, offering an intimate look into the rapper’s spiritual life and creative mind. Titled The Gospel According to DMX, the authorized collection is curated by the Estate of Earl “DMX” Simmons and includes a foreword by Rakim.

The book gathers prayers, sermons, select lyrics, and previously unseen handwritten spiritual reflections from DMX, whose raw delivery and emotional honesty defined a generation of hip-hop. While widely known for his intensity on the mic, DMX also maintained a deep and lifelong faith that shaped both his art and personal life.

“Spirituality was not an accessory in the life of Earl Simmons; it was the foundation,” said Desiree Lindstrom and Sasha Simmons, co-fiduciaries of the Estate of Earl “DMX” Simmons. “God was ever-present, whether in the studio, on the road, at home, in church, or while incarcerated. He prayed before meals, before and after shows, before sleep; he prayed with family, friends, and strangers. For him, faith was not an act. It was a lifestyle and a means of survival.”

The Gospel According to DMX presents these materials in their original form, including notes written on napkins, receipts, and hotel stationery. The hardcover edition is designed with a Bible-inspired aesthetic, featuring faux-leather binding, gold-like detailing, and a ribbon bookmark.

The collection also includes forewords from spiritual mentor Pastor Apostle Barbara King and members of DMX’s estate, along with an appendix of Psalms that influenced his spiritual journey.

While deeply reflective, the book is not a doctrinal text and includes explicit language consistent with DMX’s original writings.