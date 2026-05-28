Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has reportedly taken legal action against sports prediction market company Underdog Sports over a parody board game tied to his foul-drawing reputation.

According to reports from The Athletic, Gilgeous-Alexander’s legal representatives sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding that Underdog stop using the NBA star’s name, image, and likeness without authorization. The complaint also reportedly calls for all copies of the board game to be destroyed.

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“If you touch him, it’s a foul.” Unbelievable. 😭 pic.twitter.com/VSGi4OtcJK — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 21, 2026

The May 22, 2026, letter, sent by attorney Eric Fishman of ArentFox Schiff LLP, requests that Underdog “permanently cease and desist” from using Gilgeous-Alexander’s NIL across all platforms, including websites, apps, social media, marketing campaigns, and physical merchandise connected to the parody game.

The dispute centers on a game promoted through Underdog’s “Unethical Hoops” platform, which mocked Gilgeous-Alexander’s ability to draw fouls during games.

In response, an Underdog Sports spokesperson responded, “We’ve poked fun at Knicks and Lakers fans, the Red Sox owners, the Mets and more. We like to have some fun with whatever is in the sports fan zeitgeist.”

In addition, Underdog will not be taking down the Operation Game promotion.