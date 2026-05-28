On this date in 1991, the world’s most dangerous group, N.W.A., dropped their second and final studio album, Efil4zaggin, on Ruthless/Priority Records.

Coming off the highly publicized departure of Ice Cube—who left the group on bad terms to launch his solo career—the remaining members pressed forward as a four-man unit. Despite the internal friction and signs of a slow disbanding, the group delivered one last full-length project. Not long after its release, Dr. Dre and The D.O.C. exited to help form the foundation of what would become Death Row Records.

Efil4zaggin produced three notable singles: the rebellious “Appetite For Destruction,” which featured subliminal shots at Ice Cube; the West Coast anthem “Always Into Somethin’”; and the nostalgic “The Days Of Wayback.” Fueled by the group’s undeniable legacy and raw energy, the album reached platinum status and solidified its place in Hip Hop history.

Salute to Dr. Dre, DJ Yella, MC Ren, and the late great Eazy-E for leaving behind an unforgettable chapter in the culture.