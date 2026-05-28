President Trump confirmed that he plans to attend an upcoming New York Knicks NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden after receiving an invitation from team owner James Dolan.

Speaking about the Knicks’ playoff run, Trump praised the franchise’s turnaround and highlighted the team’s strong season.

“They have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games,” Trump said. “I was invited by numerous people and Jim. The Knicks have really suffered for years.”

Trump also called Dolan “a great guy” while applauding the organization’s recent success.

“They’re having a great year. What a team,” he added. “They win all their games.”