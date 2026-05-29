Grammy-winning rapper 2 Chainz teamed up with global soccer creator OussiFooty for the debut episode of Boots Across America, a new content series celebrating the upcoming FIFA World Cup across U.S. host cities.
The series follows OussiFooty as he travels to every American World Cup host city, exploring local culture, soccer communities, and regional identity alongside celebrity guides and influencers. In the first episode, 2 Chainz gives viewers a tour of his city while also previewing music from his upcoming album.
Produced within a 24-hour timeframe, each episode aims to capture authentic local energy and highlight how soccer culture connects with music, fashion, and streetwear.
Presented by JD Sports, the series features style inspired by each featured city, blending football aesthetics with youth culture and fashion trends. OussiFooty is outfitted in JD Sports apparel throughout the tour stops.
The project is produced by Team Whistle, which continues expanding creator-driven sports storytelling aimed at younger digital audiences. Alongside Boots Across America, the company is also developing additional soccer-focused programming tied to the World Cup this summer.