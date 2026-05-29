Men lie, women lie, and numbers do too? If you ask Charlamagne Tha God, they do. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Uncle Charla spoke about Drake’s passing of Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 single by a male solo artist.

“This is why I say numbers lie,” Charlamagne said. “Does Drake have the numbers? Yes. Does Drake have music that will stand the test of time? Yes.”

He added, “We know that a lot of the music Drake makes does not have the cultural impact of an Off the Wall or a Thriller.”

Charlamagne tha God reacts to Drake breaking Michael Jackson's Billboard record, saying a lot of Drake's music doesn't have the same "cultural impact" as Michael Jackson's:



"This is why I say numbers lie. 'Cause does Drake have the numbers? Yes. Does Drake have music that will… pic.twitter.com/jhEryqWSRT — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) May 27, 2026

Drake is celebrating another historic chart achievement after surpassing Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles by a solo male artist in Billboard Hot 100 history.

Following the success of “Janice STFU,” Drake shared a message on Instagram reflecting on the milestone.

“Neck broke from carrying the chain / Back broke from carrying the game / Records broken carry on my name / Carry on carry on,” he wrote.

“Janice STFU” debuted at No. 1, becoming Drake’s 14th Hot 100 chart-topper and helping deliver one of the biggest weeks in Billboard history. The rapper also added nine new top 10 hits, extending his all-time record to 90.

Drake simultaneously placed 42 songs on the Hot 100, breaking the previous single-week record, while also becoming the first artist to surpass 400 career chart entries.

His albums ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR also debuted at Nos. 1, 2, and 3 on the Billboard 200, marking another historic achievement for the Toronto superstar.