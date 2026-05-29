DEF MACHINE and K33DA Deliver Bold New Self-Love Anthem “Who Better Than Me” 

Detroit artists DEF MACHINE and K33DA unite on the powerful new single “Who Better Than Me,” which arrived on May 22. Blending smooth R&B melodies with raw urban energy and confident hip-hop attitude, the record delivers a bold statement centered around self-love, emotional independence, and self-worth.

Driven by intimate late-night vibes, relatable storytelling, and commanding female vocals, “Who Better Than Me” captures the confidence of knowing your value while embracing individuality and personal growth. The song balances vulnerability with strength, creating a modern urban record designed to resonate deeply with listeners heading into the spring and summer season.

The release continues a strong collaborative run between DEF MACHINE and K33DA following the April 10 release of their single “Hard.” The momentum will continue into the summer with the June 12 release of DEF MACHINE and K33DA’s cover of P!nk’s “Get The Party Started”.

Founded by Detroit musicians and songwriters Avery A. Sims and Craig “Mr. Groove” Lane, DEF MACHINE has developed a reputation for versatile production that blends hip-hop, R&B, funk, pop, and rock influences into a distinct sound rooted in Detroit musical culture.

Featured artist K33DA brings dynamic vocals, songwriting versatility, and strong Detroit musical roots to the release. A singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, and engineer, K33DA’s background in performance, production, and songwriting continues to shape her emotionally driven and authentic artistry.

Together, DEF MACHINE and K33DA deliver a confident and emotionally resonant record that reflects both modern urban music influences and timeless themes of empowerment and self-belief.