For the first time, the foundational mixtape catalog of Houston hip-hop pioneer DJ Screw is being officially released on major streaming platforms, opening a long-guarded archive to a global audience that previously only had fragmented access through unofficial uploads and cassette rips.

The rollout begins with Originals Vol. 1, which is available now. Additional releases from the late artist’s original mixtape vault are scheduled to arrive on a weekly basis through the end of June, gradually unveiling a body of work that helped define the chopped-and-screwed sound and cement DJ Screw’s influence on Southern hip-hop culture.

DJ Screw’s original mixtape catalog is coming to streaming platforms for the first time:



‘Originals Vol. 1’ is available today, with more of the late Houston legend’s original mixtapes set to be uploaded weekly through the end of June.



Much of DJ Screw’s work was previously… pic.twitter.com/Tt5RMv9IDA — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 29, 2026

Before this official release strategy, much of DJ Screw’s catalog circulated in informal and often incomplete forms, passed between collectors, digitized from aging tapes, or uploaded without authorization. For years, fans relied on these scattered recordings to experience a legacy that never had a unified home in the streaming era.

Now, the estate overseeing DJ Screw’s work is framing the rollout as both preservation and expansion of his reach. In a statement, they emphasized the dual audience of longtime supporters and new listeners encountering his music for the first time.

“This is for the fans who’ve always known and for those discovering him now,” the DJ Screw Estate said in a statement. “From a local legend to a global icon, his catalogue will now be accessible everywhere keeping his legacy alive one stream at a time.”

The weekly release structure is designed to steadily reintroduce the breadth of DJ Screw’s output, allowing each drop to stand on its own while building a fuller picture of his influence over time. The approach reflects the scale of his original mixtape archive, much of which was never formally distributed during his lifetime.

As each installment arrives, the catalog is expected to reframe DJ Screw’s legacy for a streaming-first generation, bringing his signature slowed-down aesthetic from underground circulation into a permanent, globally accessible digital library.