A heated and highly personal social media exchange erupted this week between the official Democratic National Committee account and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller after Miller made a false claim about Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico, incorrectly labeling him as transgender. The exchange quickly escalated into profanity, personal attacks, and involvement from political allies and family members.

shut up you ugly fuck — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026

The controversy began on May 27 when the Democrats’ official X account posted about the Texas primaries. In response, Miller quote-tweeted the post with a claim that drew immediate backlash, writing: “The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate”. Talarico is cisgender, and the statement was widely criticized as inaccurate.

BREAKING: Paulina Mangubat, who tweeted out that Stephen Miller is an “ugly f-ck,” speaks out to @MeidasTouch



“I stand by calling him an ugly f-ck”. pic.twitter.com/lRNx2rFQPH — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 29, 2026

The DNC account responded directly to Miller in unusually blunt terms, replying: “shut up you ugly f—,” a message that immediately intensified the confrontation and drew sharp reactions from conservative commentators. In a separate post from the same account, the DNC escalated further, stating Stephen Miller is an “Ugly Fuck” hahahaha.

The dispute quickly moved beyond the initial exchange when Miller’s wife, Katie, entered the conversation. She posted a photo and additional personal details of DNC Content Director Paulina Mangubat, who oversees the party’s social media account. The move added a new layer of controversy, as critics debated the boundaries of political retaliation and online harassment. Mangubat later responded publicly in media interviews, standing by her position amid the backlash.

The feud unfolded against the backdrop of a competitive and closely watched Senate race in Texas. Talarico secured the Democratic nomination after defeating Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett in the primary and is now set to face Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton in the general election.

Talarico’s campaign attempted to distance itself from the online dispute, dismissing Miller’s comments as part of what they called “Talarico Derangement Syndrome” and redirecting attention toward Paxton’s past impeachment proceedings and allegations of corruption.

On the Republican side, Paxton’s campaign has continued to criticize Talarico over his past remarks on religion and gender, further sharpening the ideological divide in what is shaping up to be a contentious statewide race.

As the online exchange continues to circulate, it has become an example of how quickly political messaging, personal attacks, and campaign narratives can collide in real time on social media, amplifying tensions well beyond traditional campaign discourse.