A billy in a week? Sheesh. Drake delivered a staggering streaming performance for the week ending May 28, accumulating 988,860,287 on-demand streams across platforms in the United States alone. The figure places him far ahead of his closest competitors, including NBA YoungBoy with 154.8 million streams and Kendrick Lamar with 88.1 million during the same period.

This put a lot of things in perspective …. https://t.co/ZG7AhT64nD — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 28, 2026

The surge in activity followed Drake’s May 15 rollout of three separate projects, ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, a coordinated release strategy that sent all three albums into the upper tier of the Billboard 200 simultaneously. The trio of releases marked a rare chart sweep and gave Drake 12 concurrent charting projects, setting a record for a living solo artist.

At the center of the commercial wave is ICEMAN, which debuted at No. 1 with 463,000 equivalent album units. A significant portion of that total came from streaming activity, with 462.2 million on-demand track streams contributing to the album’s opening week dominance.

Several standout tracks helped drive the momentum, including “Janice STFU” and “Make Them Cry,” both of which registered strong early performance on Spotify and contributed to the broader streaming spike. While some songs from the rollout have begun to taper off in engagement, the initial impact across platforms was enough to generate one of the largest weekly streaming totals in recent memory.

The scale of Drake’s numbers underscores his continued commercial reach in a highly competitive streaming environment. The performance also arrives during an ongoing public rivalry with Kendrick Lamar, a backdrop that has added additional attention to both artists’ releases throughout the year, even as their streaming totals remain significantly separated in this particular tracking week.

Despite questions about the long-term staying power of individual tracks from the multi-album release, the overall strategy has cemented a dominant short-term chart position for Drake across streaming and album metrics. The nearly billion-stream week stands as one of the strongest single-week performances in U.S. streaming history, reinforcing his ability to generate massive immediate audience engagement across multiple projects at once.