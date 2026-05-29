Plans for a major back-to-back stadium event featuring Travis Scott and Ye (formerly Kanye West) at Italy’s RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia have been officially canceled by local authorities, ending weeks of speculation around one of the most high-profile European festival bookings of the year.

According to Italian media outlet Reggionline, officials stepped in to block the concerts, citing serious “public order and safety” concerns tied to the scale and structure of the event, which had been organized as part of the rebranded Pulse of Gaia Festival, previously known as the Hellwatt Festival.

Ye & Travis Scott’s concerts at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy have reportedly been canceled by local officials 🇮🇹



The decision was reportedly made over “public order and safety” concerns, citing the back-to-back dates, expected crowd size, previous concert cancellations in… pic.twitter.com/rrwNXNFDTW — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 29, 2026

The original plan called for consecutive headline performances by both artists, a setup that quickly raised alarms among city planners and safety authorities. One of the central issues was the logistical strain of managing massive crowds on back-to-back nights at the RCF Arena, one of the largest open-air venues in Europe. Officials reportedly questioned whether local infrastructure, transportation systems, and emergency services could safely handle the influx of tens of thousands of attendees over consecutive days.

Beyond crowd control concerns, the decision was also influenced by growing public opposition in the weeks leading up to the scheduled shows. The festival faced sustained criticism from anti-fascist groups, trade unions, local politicians, and members of the Jewish community, many of whom specifically called for Ye’s appearance to be removed due to his controversial political history and statements.

The combination of escalating protests and operational risk assessments ultimately led authorities to shut down the event entirely rather than attempt modifications or partial approvals. The cancellation effectively halts one of the festival’s biggest selling points, the pairing of two globally recognized artists on consecutive nights.

While organizers have not issued a full public restructuring plan, early indications suggest that Travis Scott’s performance may be postponed significantly, with some reports pointing to a potential rescheduling as far out as 2027. In the meantime, ticket holders are being advised to follow official communications from event partners, including Ticketmaster Italy, for updates on refund procedures and any future adjustments to the Pulse of Gaia lineup.

The decision marks a significant setback for organizers and underscores the growing scrutiny large-scale international concerts face when balancing entertainment ambitions with local safety, infrastructure limits, and community opposition.