Drake has delivered one of the most dominant chart weeks of his career, as his new single “Janice STFU” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, marking a rare milestone for rap at the top of the worldwide ranking. The last time a rap song entered the chart at No. 1 was Eminem’s “Houdini” in May 2024, underscoring the significance of Drake’s latest opening performance.

According to data compiled by Luminate and reported by Billboard, “Janice STFU” generated 69.4 million global streams during its tracking week, securing an immediate and decisive hold on the top position worldwide.

Joe budden love Janice STFU 😂 pic.twitter.com/0UfskkD7bc — J O $ H U A (@JOHUAsa) May 20, 2026

The track’s success also anchored a sweeping performance across multiple Billboard charts tied to the rollout of Drake’s latest album ICEMAN, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project’s impact extended beyond a single release cycle, as two additional companion projects, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, entered the chart at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, creating an unprecedented triple debut at the top of the album rankings.

Drake just floating and gliding on this Janice STFU 🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊🧊 pic.twitter.com/EmmrDXXzro — The OWL Times (@scaryhours5555) May 19, 2026

That chart placement makes Drake the first artist in history to simultaneously occupy the top three positions on the Billboard 200, a feat that reflects both the volume and coordinated release strategy behind the multi-project rollout.

No way Joe Budden many years back his “given white woman name is Janice” 😂😂😂 Damn, Janice STFU pic.twitter.com/HM6HfvKtRm — Hip-Hop Unison (@hiphopunison) May 27, 2026

On the Billboard Hot 100, “Janice STFU” also debuted at No. 1 in the United States, marking Drake’s 14th career chart-topping single. That achievement moves him ahead of Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles by a male solo artist in Hot 100 history, further extending his already extensive record of chart leadership.

ICYMI, Drake had a blast with @NYflavaaa some of his biggest fans rapping to Janice STFU in their SUV before gifting them a brand new Cadillac Escalade.

Drake finally met up with this father and his kids who always play his music on IG and they listened to ‘Janice STFU’ together 😭 pic.twitter.com/HzQsfNTZt2 — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) May 21, 2026

The broader impact of the release was felt across the Hot 100 as well, where Drake placed a record-breaking 42 songs in a single week. That surge pushed him past 400 career entries on the chart, a milestone no other artist has previously reached.

Together, the performance of “Janice STFU” and the surrounding projects reflects a rare level of simultaneous dominance across streaming, singles, and albums, with Drake occupying multiple top positions across Billboard’s major rankings in the same tracking period.