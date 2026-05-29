Rapper Jim Jones is weighing in on the ongoing GOAT debate in hip-hop, declaring Drake the greatest artist of the current generation following his reported three-album release in a single day.

During recent comments circulating online, Jones praised Drake’s consistency and dominance while still acknowledging Jay-Z as hip-hop’s all-time standard bearer.

“Drake is at the top of this thing,” Jones said. “Take nothing away from Hov. Hov is the GOAT. Let’s give this man his Michael Jordan flowers, but that takes nothing away from what’s going on right now.”

Jones continued by arguing that Drake’s latest accomplishment should make his place in modern rap “unanimously clear,” comparing the Toronto superstar’s resilience to boxing icon Muhammad Ali.