Three-time Grammy-nominated rapper Latto has officially released her fourth studio album, Big Mama, marking a major new chapter in her career and personal life.

The 18-track project was created during a transformative period for the Atlanta star, who revealed she discovered she was pregnant while making the album. The project reflects that evolution, blending personal growth with the confident bars and Southern energy that have defined her rise in hip-hop.

The album features appearances from Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat, Wizkid, and Sexyy Red. Fans previously got an early preview of the project through singles including “Business & Personal (Intro),” “GOMF,” and “Somebody.”

Latto enters the Big Mama era following the success of her 2024 album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which made history as the first No. 1 Top Rap Albums release by a solo female rapper from Atlanta.

With more than 6.2 billion streams worldwide and growing industry recognition, Latto continues building momentum as one of hip-hop’s biggest breakout stars while expanding her global reach through new music and visuals.