This New Music Friday belongs to Litty Vuitton. The rising South Carolina recording artist—and notably the first female artist signed to hip-hop innovator Soulja Boy—is dropping her highly anticipated album, 1-800-BABEMOTION. Accompanying the project is the lead single, “YOGA,” an infectious anthem celebrating confidence, self-expression, and unapologetic individuality.

Born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, Litty’s musical roots run deep. Inspired by her father, a music producer, she began creating songs at an early age. Over the years, she has developed a distinctive sound that blends her deep Southern influences with futuristic production, emotional transparency, and melodic experimentation, making her one of the most exciting new voices to watch.

A Journey Through Modern Emotion

With 1-800-BABEMOTION, Litty invites listeners into a highly curated sonic world. The tracklist serves as a collection of stories exploring love, heartbreak, empowerment, and self-discovery, perfectly balancing emotional vulnerability with confidence-driven club anthems.

“This project is personal,” Litty says of the release. “1-800-BABEMOTION represents different emotions, different experiences, and different versions of myself. I wanted to create something people could connect to while still having fun, feeling empowered, and seeing themselves in the music.“

Leading the charge is “YOGA,” a track packed with attitude, charisma, and undeniable replay value. Built to resonate on playlists and dominate social media moments, the record highlights Litty’s ability to combine a heavy bounce with flawless, self-assured delivery.

From the MySpace Era to the SODMG Roster

Litty’s trajectory has been deeply shaped by internet culture. Growing up during the MySpace era, she witnessed firsthand how independent artists could circumvent traditional industry gatekeepers to build massive digital movements.

That independent, digitally savvy spirit is exactly what connected her to Soulja Boy. In June 2025, Litty made waves with her breakout track “Online Now,” which brilliantly sampled Soulja’s world-changing cultural classic, “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” By reimagining the beat through her own distinct lens, she paid homage to her label boss while establishing herself as a formidable writer and conceptual artist.

Now, by combining music, high fashion, sharp visuals, and digital storytelling, 1-800-BABEMOTION marks Litty Vuitton’s official breakthrough moment.

1-800-BABEMOTION and the lead single “YOGA” are available now on all major streaming platforms.