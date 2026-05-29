The inaugural NOODLE Thinkers Convention brought 4,000 attendees to Newport News for conversations on innovation, entrepreneurship, wellness, and culture.

The inaugural NOODLE: The Thinkers Convention officially wrapped its first weekend in Newport News after drawing more than 4,000 attendees for two days of conversations centered on innovation, entrepreneurship, culture, wellness, and community engagement.

Held in Newport News’ Yard District, the event featured a wide-ranging lineup of speakers, artists, and creatives, including Chance the Rapper, Daymond John, and Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones in a panel curated by Terrence J.

Additional programming included appearances from Rhett & Link, Aisha Bowe, The D.O.C., Styles P, Fam-Lay, Maejor, and James Fauntleroy.

The convention also blended entertainment with education through live performances and music-focused experiences. Aloe Blacc opened the weekend with an RNB Block Party, while CeeLo Green and Jermaine Dupri energized attendees with performances and DJ sets.

Founder Antonio Dowe described NOODLE as a programming-first event designed to provide access to information, networking, and meaningful dialogue rather than functioning solely as a music festival.

Following strong attendance and national attention, organizers say NOODLE is positioning itself as a major cultural and innovation-focused event for the Hampton Roads region.