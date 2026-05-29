The Pentagon is recruiting hundreds of active-duty service members to attend President Trump’s upcoming “UFC Freedom 250” event on the White House South Lawn, according to internal memos reviewed by defense reporters. The event, scheduled for June 14, 2026, is expected to coincide with Flag Day and Trump’s 80th birthday, turning the South Lawn into a temporary combat sports venue backed by UFC leadership.

While attendance tickets are reportedly free for selected personnel, the opportunity comes with notable conditions. Service members chosen to participate must cover their own travel expenses to the Washington, D.C. area and appear in short-sleeve dress uniforms for the televised event.

New reports reveal the Pentagon is trying to recruit service members to watch the UFC White House fight.



Leaked messages say soldiers must pay for their own travel and "must meet current waist-height ratio" to attend. pic.twitter.com/CgyIHSsKpt — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 29, 2026

Internal guidance also outlines strict physical appearance requirements. Prospective attendees are expected to meet Department of Defense body composition and fitness standards, including a waist-to-height ratio of less than 0.55. Officials reportedly emphasized selecting personnel who will “look good” on television, reflecting the event’s high-visibility broadcast setting.

Military leadership is focusing recruitment efforts on junior enlisted troops and junior officers, particularly those who self-identify as “genuine UFC fans,” according to the memos. The selection criteria appear designed to ensure both enthusiasm for the sport and a uniform, presentable appearance in a nationally televised environment.

The event itself is part of a broader celebration branded “UFC Freedom 250,” which will bring mixed martial arts competition directly to the White House grounds in a large-scale outdoor production. Organizers anticipate a significant audience presence on-site, along with a broader national television viewership.

Although framed as a celebratory cultural and sporting showcase, the logistics have raised questions within military circles due to the requirement that troops fund their own attendance while also meeting strict physical standards for selection. The combination of appearance-based screening, self-funded travel, and ceremonial uniform expectations has made the recruitment effort unusually formal for a spectator assignment.

Still, defense officials maintain that participation is voluntary and intended to highlight military presence at a national milestone event combining sports entertainment and patriotic commemoration.