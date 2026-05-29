Rick Ross sparked controversy after forcefully denying claims that former drug kingpin Freeway Ricky Ross inspired his rap persona and stage name.

During a recent interview, the rapper dismissed the idea entirely and referenced the legal battle between the two, which centered on the use of the “Rick Ross” name.

“He lost the lawsuit against me,” Ross said while criticizing Freeway Ricky Ross and questioning stories about his past wealth and influence.

Ross also challenged claims that the former drug trafficker once earned millions daily, arguing there was little visible evidence of that success. He questioned whether luxury homes, cars, or other assets backed up those stories.

The comments quickly circulated online, reigniting a long-running debate within hip-hop culture surrounding Ross’ stage name and its connection to Freeway Ricky Ross’ real-life reputation during the crack epidemic era.