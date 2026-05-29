The intersection of horology and high fashion just shrunk down to the size of a finger. Casio America, Inc. has officially announced its second major link-up with global reggaeton superstar J Balvin, unveiling a stunning, miniature expression of digital timekeeping: the limited-edition CASIO x J Balvin CRW001JB-9 Ring Watch.

Following the massive waves made by their 2025 ‘Ma G’ collaboration, this new release trades the wrist for a bold, unexpected form factor that sits squarely on your finger. Merging Casio’s engineering heritage with Balvin’s unmistakable aesthetic, the accessory serves as a collectible statement piece built for the modern style landscape.

A Creative Synergy Rooted in Authenticity

Born in Medellín, Colombia, J Balvin has shattered boundaries as a global cultural icon, selling over 35 million records while dictating trends across music and streetwear. For this release, Balvin chose to re-envision Casio’s newly buzzing ring watch silhouette, infusing it with his distinct eye for luxury and performance.

“CASIO has always understood my vision when it comes to creativity and self-expression. The first collaboration was personal and expressive, and with this release, we wanted to push even further by designing something that felt unexpected and instantly iconic. The ring watch blends music, fashion, and culture in a way that feels authentic to who I am and how I express myself.” — J Balvin

The design language of the CRW001JB-9 doesn’t shy away from attention. Cloaked in a striking gold-tone finish, the watch face features a rich gold brick pattern that brings intricate texture and depth. Subtle rhinestone accents are placed strategically above and below the display, adding a refined shimmer that gives the watch a stage-ready brilliance worthy of a global performer.

Beyond the glitz, the aesthetic naturally channels the narrative of Balvin’s latest collaborative chapter alongside fellow rising Colombian star Ryan Castro—a creative universe where elegance, loyalty, brotherhood, and family remain front and center. Turn the piece over, and J Balvin’s signature flower motif is beautifully engraved on the case back, anchored inside custom packaging that mirrors the gold brick design.

Real-World Specs in Miniature Form

Don’t let the jewelry form factor fool you; this isn’t a novelty vanity piece. Rebuilding classic digital watch functionality into a micro-module required incredible precision, packing essential utilities into a 16-gram stainless steel case.

The CRW001JB-9 comes fully equipped with:

Dual Time Functionality

1/100-Second Stopwatch

Time Flash (Hourly and daily flash alerts)

(Hourly and daily flash alerts) Auto Calendar

LED Backlight

12/24-Hour Time Formats

The ring itself is constructed with an inner diameter of 20 mm (fitting a standard US size 10.5) and includes two size-adjusting spacers for sizes 16 and 19, allowing it to easily adapt to whichever finger fits your personal look.

Release & Pre-Order Details

With the previous anniversary ring watches consistently flipping for nearly triple their retail price on the secondary market, demand for this artist-backed iteration is expected to be incredibly high.

Pre-Order Launch: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026 Official Release Date: June 4, 2026

June 4, 2026 Price: $200 USD

$200 USD Availability: Online at casio.com/us, the flagship G-SHOCK SoHo Store in New York City, and select luxury retailers.

Whether you’re an avid watch collector or a fashion purist looking to step up your accessory game, the CASIO x J Balvin Ring Watch proves that the best things really do come in the smallest packages.