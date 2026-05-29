Miami is officially on high alert—and not because of a hurricane. With the highly anticipated, first-in-17-years Wayans family reunion film Scary Movie looming just around the corner, the franchise’s masterminds have taken over the 305.

Writers, producers, and stars Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, alongside the iconic leading lady Anna Faris, touched down in South Florida for a whirlwind weekend of creator events that brought the ultimate mix of nostalgia, comedy, and high-octane Miami energy to the city’s most legendary hubs.

Slaying the Scene: R House Wynwood

The team kicked off the festivities by embedding themselves right into the artistic heartbeat of the city at R House Wynwood. Known for its vibrant, avant-garde entertainment and packed crowd-driven atmosphere, the venue served as the perfect high-energy backdrop for a dedicated creator panel.

Influencers, superfans, and digital creators packed the house as the trio pulled back the curtain on what it felt like to step back into the parody sandbox. For the Wayans brothers, who haven’t touched the franchise since Scary Movie 2 in 2001, the event was a masterclass in independent creative power. Fans got an intimate look at the writing process behind the new film, which takes aim at everything from modern elevated horror to current streaming reboots.

Overtime at the Fontainebleau: LIV Nightclub

Once the sun dipped, the reunion graduated to full-scale Miami luxury. The crew took over LIV Nightclub inside the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach for an official Scary Movie celebration that will go down in the venue’s star-studded history books.

Marlon and Shawn hosted the packed mega-club, commanding the DJ booth and showing the 305 that their comedic timing is just as explosive off the screen as it is on it. With Anna Faris holding it down in VIP, the night felt less like a traditional movie promo run and more like a massive cultural victory lap.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: (L-R) Tayanna Love, Kat Wilderness, Anna Faris, FKA Twink and Athena Dion attend the “Scary Movie” Miami Creator Event at R House Wynwood on May 28, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Reagan Rule/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Anna Faris attend a Miami photocall in celebration of Scary Movie at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, FL on May 28, 2026.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 28: Athena Dion and FKA Twink attend the “Scary Movie” Miami Creator Event at R House Wynwood on May 28, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Reagan Rule/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 28: (L-R) Owen Bale, Athena Dion, Anna Faris, FKA Twink and Rocco Carulli attend the “Scary Movie” Miami Creator Event at R House Wynwood on May 28, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Reagan Rule/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The Return of the Core Four

The Miami takeover comes at a pivotal moment. The upcoming project marks a historic “rebooquel”—a spiritual sequel to the original two films that completely resets the franchise under the creative control of the Wayans brothers. With the original cast firing on all cylinders, the events at R House and LIV proved that the culture’s appetite for their raw, boundary-pushing parody style hasn’t faded one bit.

The countdown is officially on, and if the absolute chaos of their Miami weekend is any indication, no trope, no IP, and no audience member is going to be safe.

Are you ready for the return of Cindy, Ray, and Shorty? Which modern horror movie do you hope the Wayans parody the hardest?

Check out The Wayans Family Legacy Featurette to see the legendary creators discuss their highly anticipated reunion and behind-the-scenes moments from the set.