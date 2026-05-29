As cookout season swings into high gear, Bounty is returning for the second year of its celebrated campaign dedicated to the art of the summer grill-out. To mark the occasion, The Source Magazine sat down with the legendary Tia Mowry to discuss her new partnership with the brand, her top-tier cookout playlist, and the hard-earned wisdom she’s gained over 15 years of motherhood.

For Tia, partnering with Bounty wasn’t just a business move—it was a full-circle moment rooted in decades of family tradition.

“I feel like Bounty has been a part of my life for over 20 years. Um, I remember, actually, longer than that, maybe 30 years,” Tia shared. “I remember being in the kitchen for the first time with my mom, you know, around six to eight years old, helping her cook and clean, and Bounty was there. I remember moving into my first apartment at the age of 21… and Bounty was definitely on that list.”

The Ultimate Cookout Playlist

Anyone who knows Tia knows she brings the energy, and a Mowry cookout is incomplete without the right vibrations. When asked for the five essential tracks that must be played when the grill is hot, Tia didn’t hesitate, even breaking into a few bars during the interview.

Tia’s Cookout Top 5:

“Summertime” – Will Smith “California Love” – 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre “We Are Family” – Sister Sledge “Backyard Boogie” – Mack 10 “Before I Let Go” – Maze ft. Frankie Beverly

“Those are the jams, girl,” she laughed. “You know?”

Wings, Seafood, and “Foodie” Kids

While the music sets the vibe, the menu is where the “real grow down” happens. Tia’s spread is a mix of classic comfort and elevated seafood.

“Number one on the list would definitely have to be some sort of wings… I love my honey barbecue wings. They are just, like, fire,” she said. “We love seafood. So there’s oysters, there’s crab legs, there’s short ribs. My dad’s really good at that.”

Tia also touched on the evolving palates of her children, noting that her son has been a “foodie” since the age of five, even suggesting his own recipe swaps. Her daughter, meanwhile, is a bit more straightforward with her favorites—though she recently made headlines in the household for “hiding” a tiny piece of broccoli in the trash to avoid eating her greens.

The “One-Sheet” Pro Tip

Proving she is a seasoned pro in the kitchen, Tia shared a surprising hack for using Bounty that goes beyond just wiping up paint spills or wing sauce.

“I will take my leftover herbs that I have not used, and I will wet my paper towel, put my fresh herbs into a plastic bag, and then I’ll store it in the refrigerator. And it will help prolong your herbs and keep them nice and fresh.”

Wisdom for the Working Mom

The conversation took a soulful turn when Tia was asked how she balances the “hustle and bustle” of a high-profile career with the demands of raising kids in a fast-paced environment. Her advice? Stop trying to find a perfect “balance.”

“Trying to keep up with the balance is not something that’s necessarily practical,” Tia explained. “We’re not machines. We’re human beings… I would say that is the first advice that I would give you is to have forgiveness and to give yourself forgiveness, that you’re not perfect, and it is okay.”

She emphasized the importance of staying present to combat the anxiety of a never-ending to-do list.

“When you are present as a mother, it’s amazing how the connection with your kids just gets incredibly deeper. There’s a calmness that comes over you… It’s okay for things to get messy. That’s what I’ve learned. It’s okay for things to not be perfect. And when you sort of let that idea go, then you’re like, ha. Oh, my gosh. Things just feel better.”

As Bounty continues to celebrate the “quicker picker upper,” Tia is reminding us all that while the messes are inevitable, it’s the love and connection found in those messy moments that truly matter.