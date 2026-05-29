On this day in 1987, LL Cool J released his groundbreaking second album Bigger and Deffer via Def Jam/Columbia/CBS Records. Coming off the heels of his successful debut, critics were bracing for the notorious “sophomore jinx,” but what they got instead was a defining moment in Hip Hop history. With this album, LL didn’t just avoid the jinx—he launched himself into superstardom. His cameo in Krush Groove as an eager, crate-carrying MC named “LL Kool J” was just a glimpse of what was coming.

Recorded at the iconic Chung King Studios and produced by DJ Pooh and the L.A. Posse, Bigger and Deffer delivered some of LL’s most impactful work. The hard-hitting “I’m Bad” showed off his lyrical bravado, while “I Need Love” became Hip Hop’s first mainstream love song—blazing a trail for emotional vulnerability in a genre built on toughness. With the support of both DJ Cut Creator and West Coast production maestro DJ Bobcat, LL managed to balance street credibility with crossover appeal.

The album went on to sell over three million copies in the U.S. alone and solidified LL’s place in rap’s upper echelon. It also earned a spot on The Source’s Top 100 Best Rap Albums list. Salute to Uncle L, DJs Cut Creator and Bobcat, E-Love, and the entire Def Jam team for delivering one of the culture’s most pivotal projects.