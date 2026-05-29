Travis Scott’s ongoing partnership with Air Jordan has taken a sharp stylistic turn today with the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Pink Pack,” a two-sneaker collection that moves away from the muted earth tones typically associated with Cactus Jack branding and instead leans into bold and pastel-driven color design.

TRAVIS SCOTT

CACTUS JACK

NIKE



PINK PACK



OUT NOW 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kQEB57DO15 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 29, 2026

Released May 29, 2026, the pack launched simultaneously through Nike SNKRS, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack official store, and select tier-zero global retailers. Each pair carries a retail price of $155 USD, though availability quickly became scarce as demand surged at launch.

Molly Santana, Chloe Cherry, and Skaiwater for Travis Scott & Cactus Jack's new 'Pink Pack' 🌸 pic.twitter.com/INgEUxupU0 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 29, 2026

The collection includes two distinct low-top silhouettes, both built with premium leather and nubuck materials and unified by signature Travis Scott design elements, including the oversized reverse Swoosh and a custom heart motif placed on the left tongue tag. While the structure remains familiar to longtime collaborators, the color direction marks one of the most noticeable shifts in the franchise’s aesthetic history.

The first pair, titled “Tropical Pink” (Style Code: IQ7604-101), delivers the louder interpretation of the release. It features a vivid pink nubuck base contrasted with crisp white leather overlays, anchored by a bold red reverse Swoosh. The look is completed with an aged Muslin midsole that adds a worn-in visual contrast to the otherwise bright palette.

The second pair, “Shy Pink” (Style Code: IQ7604-100), takes a more restrained approach. Its upper blends soft cream and khaki Muslin tones, while subtle “Shy Pink” accents appear on the reverse Swoosh, tongue padding, and the Cactus Jack face embroidery at the heel. The design leans toward understatement, positioning itself as the quieter counterpart within the pack.

Despite the controlled retail rollout, the sneakers were effectively gone within moments of release. Primary platforms quickly displayed “Sold Out” status as high demand collided with automated checkout systems and resellers moved rapidly to secure inventory.

With retail pairs now largely inaccessible, attention has shifted to secondary marketplaces, where authenticated listings are expected to become the primary avenue for fans and collectors hoping to secure the release.