Grammy-nominated rapper Wale is turning his hit song “Matrimony” into a real-life proposal moment with the launch of the new “Matrimony VIP Package” during his Everything Is… The Tour.

Inspired by his platinum-certified single “Matrimony” featuring Usher, the limited-edition experience gives fans the opportunity to coordinate an on-stage marriage proposal during Wale’s live performance of the song.

The premium package also includes early venue entry, an exclusive meet-and-greet with Wale, personal photos, and limited-edition VIP merchandise.

The North American tour officially kicked off May 26 in San Francisco with Smino joining Wale for the U.S. dates. The tour’s next stop is Los Angeles, where the artists are scheduled to perform a sold-out show at The Novo.

The creative fan experience adds a romantic twist to the tour while highlighting one of Wale’s most recognizable records. Additional information about the Matrimony VIP Package is available through EverythingIsTheTour.com and the tour’s official Instagram page.