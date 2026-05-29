There are co-signs, and then there are co-signs that mean something.

On May 30th in Los Angeles, California Zalympix is going to deliver one of the most layered West Coast hip-hop moments of the year — and the My Butler AL Lounge is the room where most of it goes down.

Two Cheef & Greets with two of the most respected names in West Coast cannabis culture, plus a three-way main stage moment that ties Long Beach, the Bay, and Indianapolis together in one set.

Here’s how the day moves.

4:20 PM — Yung LB Opens the Lounge

The Lounge programming kicks off at 4:20 PM with Yung LB — Long Beach rapper and co-founder of Runtz.

The Runtz cosign needs no introduction. The brand is one of the most influential cannabis brands of the modern era. The strain shifted the conversation around exotic flower. The packaging changed how cannabis brands present themselves. The hip-hop crossover model Runtz built has been studied and copied by every cannabis company chasing culture since. And LB built it from Long Beach.

For a Long Beach rapper-turned-cannabis-mogul to be running the 4:20 slot inside a Lounge presented by a Black-owned social media app — in partnership with Black Cannabis Magazine and Give Them Flowers (GVTHMFLWRZ) — that’s not a vendor appearance. That’s intentional culture-building. The wordplay on “meet & greet” is the point. The timing is the point.

7:00 PM — Truski Hits the Main Stage with Yung LB and Yukmouth

This is the moment that makes the day historic.

At 7 PM, Truski takes the Zalympix main stage — and she doesn’t take it alone. Yung LB and Yukmouth are joining her on stage for her set, courtesy of presenting partner My Butler AL.

Think about what that lineup actually represents. Truski out of Indianapolis. Yung LB out of Long Beach. Yukmouth out of the Bay. Three artists, three regions, three different relationships to West Coast hip-hop and cannabis culture — sharing one stage at one moment.

For Truski, this is a co-sign at the highest possible level. Most rising artists spend years trying to get one veteran on a record, let alone two stepping on stage with them at a marquee event. For LB and Yuk to do this — at the request of a Black-owned social media platform built by Truski’s fellow Indianapolis native Summer Grays — tells you everything about how the veterans see this operation. The integrity of the room is showing up in real time.

7:30 PM — Yukmouth Goes Straight Into the Lounge

Thirty minutes after the set, Yukmouth brings his Cheef & Greet to the My Butler AL Lounge from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

If you came up on West Coast rap, the resume needs no introduction. Yuk is one half of the Luniz, the duo that gave the culture “I Got 5 On It” — one of the most iconic Bay Area records ever pressed. He’s the founder of Smoke-A-Lot Records, a member of Regime, and has been touring, recording, and putting on for the West Coast for over thirty years.

When Yuk pulls up to a stage, it’s not just a booking. It’s a presence — the kind that signals to anyone paying attention that the room is serious about hip-hop, not just music-adjacent to whatever else is happening. That he’s coming straight off the Truski set and into the Lounge to actually meet the people is the part you can’t manufacture.

The Full Bill

Beyond the Lounge programming and the 7 PM moment, Zalympix’s main stage runs deep:

E-40 — Charlie Hustle. Forty Fonzarelli. Bay Area icon, full set.

Shoreline Mafia — The LA street rap collective behind “Bands” and “Musty.” Hometown energy on a hometown stage.

Truski + Yung LB + Yukmouth — The 7 PM three-way set, courtesy of My Butler AL.

Hosting: Adam Hill and Doja EK. DJ duties: ComptonBuyersClub.

About the Lounge

My Butler AL is the social media app stepping up as a presenting partner of Zalympix — a general-purpose platform built without the reflexive bias against cannabis users that mainstream networks have baked into their moderation systems. No shadowbans for posting about the function. A platform where the people who actually live in this culture can show up and be seen.

That’s where both Cheef & Greets are going down. Connoisseur Grade Only is running the official roll bar inside the Lounge from 2 PM all the way to 8 PM — six straight hours of curated, hand-rolled fire from one of the most respected names in California’s rolling craft. That means LB’s 4:20 Cheef & Greet, the 7 PM main stage moment, and Yukmouth’s 7:30 Cheef & Greet all hit while CGO is running the bar.

The spin wheel for the official Zalympix Judges Kit is also in the Lounge — $660 in value, all 35 strains from the brands competing this year. Walking out with the kit means walking out with the same flower lineup the judges are scoring.

The Bigger Picture

Zalympix is officially a cannabis competition. But the May 30th lineup is a clear signal that the lines between West Coast hip-hop and cannabis culture aren’t really lines anymore. They’re the same room.

When E-40, Shoreline Mafia, Yukmouth, Yung LB, and Truski are sharing one floor — and the marquee hospitality moments are happening inside a Lounge presented by a Black-owned social media app, in partnership with a Black-owned cannabis publication — that’s not a marketing crossover.

That’s the culture taking care of itself, on its own stage, on its own terms.

How to Pull Up

California Zalympix 2026

📅 Saturday, May 30, 2026

🕑 Doors 2PM – Midnight

📍 Los Angeles, CA

The Day-of Schedule (Don’t Miss):

🪴 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM — Connoisseur Grade Only Roll Bar inside the My Butler AL Lounge

🌳 4:20 PM — Yung LB Cheef & Greet inside the My Butler AL Lounge

🎤 7:00 PM — Truski main stage set with Yung LB & Yukmouth joining her

🤝 7:30 PM — Yukmouth Cheef & Greet inside the My Butler AL Lounge

🎤 Headliners: E-40 (full set) · Shoreline Mafia

🎙️ Hosted by Adam Hill and Doja EK

🎧 Sounds by ComptonBuyersClub

🎫 Tickets: zalympix.com/california

Two Cheef & Greets. One three-way main stage moment. One Lounge. Lock in.