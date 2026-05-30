A$AP Rocky officially launched his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour on Wednesday night with a sold-out performance at the United Center in Chicago.

The opening night marked the first stop of Rocky’s 43-date global tour and featured a mix of fan-favorite records alongside unreleased material from his upcoming album DON’T BE DUMB.

During the performance, Rocky delivered hits including “Fashion Killa,” “Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” and “Sundress,” while also debuting tracks such as “PUNK ROCKY,” “HELICOPTER,” and “STOLE YA FLOW.”

The show featured immersive visuals and dramatic staging, including Rocky emerging from the signature DON’T BE DUMB helicopter before moving through the arena to perform among fans in the upper sections.

The North American leg of the tour will continue with stops in cities including Toronto, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Newark. The European and UK portion begins August 25 in Brussels before heading to London, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, and other major cities through September.