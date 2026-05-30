BET has announced the premiere of OG STORIES, a new original docuseries hosted by Damon Dash. The five-part series debuts June 17, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET and serves as the first installment of the “My Paid in Full” franchise.

The weekly series highlights self-made moguls and influential cultural figures, offering candid conversations about survival, entrepreneurship, and legacy. BET describes the project as an unfiltered look into the lives of people who built empires from difficult beginnings.

The premiere episode features Michelle Smalls, also known as the “Queen of Harlem,” while the second episode focuses on celebrity defense attorney Dawn Florio, known for representing artists including Tekashi 6ix9ine and Lil Tjay.

The final three episodes will include Steve Mack, Dash’s longtime friend and collaborator, connected to ventures such as Roc-A-Fella Records.

Dash created and directed the series through The Dash Group LLC, continuing his long-running influence across music, film, fashion, and independent media.