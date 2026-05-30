Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has officially been revealed by Infinity Ward, launching October 23, 2026, for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and впервые for Nintendo Switch 2.

The campaign centers on a rapidly escalating conflict on the Korean Peninsula. Players step into the role of Private Park, a young South Korean soldier fighting during a North Korean invasion, while Captain Price operates outside official channels in pursuit of a catastrophic global threat.

The story spans locations around the world, including New York, Paris, Mumbai, and war-torn Korea, featuring close-quarters combat, high-speed chases, and SAS raids.

Multiplayer introduces “Ballistic Authority,” a new system designed to deliver more realistic gunplay and fluid movement. The game launches with 12 core maps alongside Kill Block, a dynamic battleground that can shift through more than 500 configurations between rounds.

DMZ also returns as the franchise’s extraction mode, offering evolving combat scenarios for solo players and squads. Additional DMZ details are scheduled to arrive June 7.

Infinity Ward and Beenox also confirmed a renewed focus on PC optimization, emphasizing greater customization, responsiveness, and performance options for players.