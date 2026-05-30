Nike Launches New N7 Collection Celebrating Indigenous Soccer Culture

Nike has officially unveiled its latest N7 Collection, a soccer-inspired apparel and footwear line celebrating Indigenous communities and athletes shaping the future of the sport.

The collection includes a soccer jersey, shorts, and exclusive colorways of the Gato N7 and P-6000 N7 sneakers, creating a full head-to-toe look influenced by global football culture. Design elements draw inspiration from Indigenous weaving and textile traditions, while colors and graphics reflect the landscapes of the American Southwest.

The campaign stars Madison Hammond, a member of the San Felipe Pueblo tribe and the first Native American athlete to compete in the NWSL, alongside TJ Kahoalii, a player representing the Kanaka Maoli people.

Nike says the release continues the company’s long-running commitment to Indigenous communities through its N7 Fund, which supports nonprofit organizations across North America focused on youth sports and community development.

The new N7 Collection will launch June 18 in the United States and Canada through Nike.com and select retail locations.