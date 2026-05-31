Legendary music executive Clive Davis is expected to return home soon after being hospitalized in New York City for an upper respiratory infection, according to a representative.

The 94-year-old industry icon was admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure and is anticipated to be released within 24 hours. The health scare came just days after Davis attended the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction in Manhattan, where he was seen engaging with guests and appeared to be in strong spirits.

Clive Davis, 94, hospitalized in New York… just DAYS after attending starry event with Alicia Keys https://t.co/O2h3EAtXki — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 30, 2026

Over the course of a career that has stretched across more than six decades, Davis has helped shape the modern music landscape and guided some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Among the artists whose careers he helped launch or develop are Janis Joplin, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Billy Joel, Patti Smith, the Kinks, the Grateful Dead, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, and Kelly Clarkson.

Davis first rose to prominence in 1967 when he became president of CBS Records. During his tenure, he helped sign and develop artists who would go on to become defining figures in American music. Following his departure from CBS in 1973, he took the helm at Arista Records, where he continued building a reputation for discovering and nurturing talent across multiple genres.

His relationship with Whitney Houston remains one of the most celebrated artist-executive partnerships in music history. After signing Houston in 1983, Davis helped oversee a career that would produce record-breaking sales and global acclaim.

In 2000, he launched J Records and continued mentoring a new generation of performers. That same year, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer, recognizing his influence behind the scenes rather than on stage.

Outside of his executive accomplishments, Davis became known for hosting an annual Grammy-week gathering that evolved into one of the entertainment industry’s most anticipated events. Speaking earlier this year about the celebration’s continued popularity, Davis said, “Well, it’s exciting because it’s as star-filled as ever, if not more. But it’s the emotion of people looking forward to it that keeps me on my toes.”

While news of his hospitalization sparked concern among fans and industry observers, those close to Davis have indicated the issue is temporary as the influential executive continues his remarkable legacy in American music.