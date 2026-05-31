Darryl Scotti and Big Yard Nation Find Extraordinary Narrative Depth on Cinematic New EP ‘Poets & Heroes’

Releasing an EP in the modern streaming landscape can often feel like throwing stones into a vast digital ocean, but with Poets & Heroes, Darryl Scotti and Big Yard Nation have built something that truly ripples. Co-produced alongside Pablo Cruise’s Larry Antonino, this six-track collection is a masterfully executed sequence of moments that honors the tradition of the great American songwriter while firmly cementing Scotti’s place within it.

Following a highly praised singles campaign that earned global features on Newsbreak and Big News Network, the complete EP finally allows listeners to experience Scotti’s vision as it was intended: an interconnected collection of stories centered on legacy, resilience, social injustice and humanity.

Sonically, the project delivers a warm, lived-in depth. Grounded in organic instrumentation, rich vocal harmonies, and cinematic production, the record carries a soulful weight reminiscent of Lewis Capaldi, balanced by the strong, crossover melodic hooks of John Mayer and Jason Isbell. Yet, the emotional melodies driving the lyricism remain entirely unique to Scotti.

The EP’s greatest strength is its sequencing, carefully guiding the listener through a landscape of profound human experiences rather than serving as a random assortment of songs. Listen Now.

The Dynamic Centerpiece

The title track and primary focus, “Poets & Heroes,” acts as the sweeping thesis of the entire project. It is an imagery-heavy, acoustic-driven homage to the legendary storytellers who shaped a generation. With subtle, cinematic restraint and deep emotional pull, it captures the very spirit of turning raw life into poetry.

Anthems of Survival and Empathy

Scotti balances this artistic reflection with powerful, socially conscious commentary. “Better Day” serves as the record’s rhythmic, uplifting heartbeat. Inspired by resilience and second chances for veterans, its unifying message and driving groove give it immediate AAA and Adult Contemporary crossover appeal.

Conversely, “Weight of the World” takes a deeply empathetic stance on the immediate realities of homelessness. The track builds masterfully from a quiet, acoustic space into a powerful, orchestral crescendo that leaves a lasting emotional resonance.

Domestic Realities and Sonic Shifts

The storytelling turns inward with “Coming Home,” an intimate, stripped-back Americana ballad that addresses geographical distance, family fractures, and the complex realities of mental dysfunction and reconciliation. It is followed by the nostalgic, roots-driven textures of “Back to Georgia,” a track grounded in memory, place, and a laid-back Southern groove.

The project includes its latest and most surprising artistic movement: the “State of Mind (Remix).” A completely reimagined, a cappella-driven version of the original release in 2024. This re-release introduces an avant-garde, jazz-tinged Americana feel. Minimalist and vocally rich, that leaves the listener in a chill, groove-based headspace, processing the narrative journey inspired by… “a place outside of Phoenix up in the hills northwest, where the skies roar with thunder and ancient souls have gone to rest” where Darryl Scotti and Big Yard now reside in the Arizona southwest desert.

The Verdict

Poets & Heroes does exactly what its title promises. It avoids the trap of simply “dropping music” by delivering a beautiful, deliberate sequence of stories that demand a full, uninterrupted listen. For fans of authentic, narrative-driven Americana, this EP is one of the most cohesive and emotionally grounded releases of the year. Listen Now.

Release Date: May 29

Label: Big Yard Nation

Genre: Americana / AAA / Roots Rock

Rating: 4.5 / 5 Stars

Key Tracks: Poets & Heroes / Better Day / Weight Of The World / Coming Home

Listen to “Poets & Heroes EP”

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