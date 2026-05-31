“99 problems but listeners ain’t one.” More on that below. Drake’s streaming dominance has reached a new apex, with the artist climbing to 99 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The figure not only marks a personal best but also reinforces his position as the most streamed rapper globally, while placing him at No. 9 among all artists across every genre on the platform.

Drake has reached a new career-high of 99 million monthly listeners on Spotify‼️



This makes him the rapper with the highest number of monthly listeners, and places him in the top 10 Spotify artists globally 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l42nGM87WO — RapTV (@Rap) May 31, 2026

The surge comes amid a heavy release cycle that has kept his catalog in constant rotation. His recent slate of projects—ICEMAN, HABITI, and MAID OF HONOR—has played a central role in driving the spike, flooding playlists and fueling algorithmic recommendations across major streaming surfaces.

ICEMAN, in particular, has translated streaming momentum into chart performance. The project continues its strong run on the Billboard 200, holding the No. 1 position for a second consecutive week with an estimated 225,000 equivalent units moved. That performance reflects sustained consumption across both new listeners and long-time fans revisiting the material.

Drake’s platform dominance also extends beyond monthly listener counts. He remains the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 120 billion total streams, a milestone that has solidified his long-term lead in the platform’s all-time rankings.

Individual tracks from the new releases have also contributed to the momentum. Songs such as “Janice STFU” and “National Treasures” have been heavily featured across major editorial playlists, helping accelerate repeat plays and broadening exposure to casual listeners who encounter the records outside of album listening.

As the numbers climbed, online reaction followed quickly. Fans and hip-hop media amplified the milestone with memes and celebratory posts, frequently circling the phrase, “99 problems but listeners ain’t one.” While the milestone reflects Spotify’s public-facing metrics, some users on forums have raised questions about minor discrepancies between those figures and data shown on personal analytics dashboards, though the overall trajectory remains consistent across platforms.

For now, Drake’s streaming position shows little sign of slowing, with his current run placing him at the center of both commercial performance and cultural conversation as he inches closer to the 100 million monthly listener threshold.