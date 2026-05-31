Drake’s latest album era has taken an unusual turn into high-concept spectacle, with the rapper receiving a full-scale ice sculpture replica of Kimi Räikkönen’s 2006 McLaren MP4-21 Formula 1 car as part of the promotional campaign for his ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

Drake was gifted a full-scale replica of Kimi Räikkönen’s iconic McLaren MP4-21 ice sculpture for the release of ‘ICEMAN’ 🧊



The original sculpture was made for Kimi at the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix, where the F1 legend was famously known as “The Iceman” for his calm, ice-cold… pic.twitter.com/vCd0GNmYuS — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 31, 2026

The installation, rendered in a glowing blue finish, was designed and built at true 1:1 scale by music producer and creative designer @spinzbeatsinc. The structure was constructed using original CAD engineering files from the Formula 1 vehicle, allowing for a precise recreation of the historic McLaren machine. The concept directly references Räikkönen’s “Iceman” nickname, a label earned for his famously calm and emotionless presence on the racing circuit.

The tribute also nods to a moment from the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix week, when McLaren, alongside Steinmetz Diamonds, presented Räikkönen with a life-sized ice version of an F1 car that included a diamond-studded steering wheel. The modern reinterpretation for Drake’s rollout echoes that same blend of luxury, engineering spectacle, and frozen artistry.

In a private reveal staged at Drake’s Toronto mansion, @spinzbeatsinc surprised the artist with the completed installation, allowing him to interact with and pose alongside the illuminated sculpture. The moment was framed as both a personal unveiling and a continuation of the broader visual identity tied to the ICEMAN project.

The campaign had already been building momentum before the mansion reveal. Weeks earlier, a 25-foot ice installation appeared in a downtown Toronto parking lot, drawing crowds of fans. That structure became an interactive experience, with attendees using tools such as picks and flamethrowers to break into the ice and uncover a waterproof bag hidden inside, which contained the official release date for the project.

The album itself, ICEMAN, officially arrived on May 15, 2026, marking one of Drake’s most unconventional release strategies to date. Rather than a traditional rollout, the project dropped as part of a surprise triple-album package, arriving alongside two additional records titled HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR.

Together, the releases and their surrounding installations have turned the album cycle into a layered promotional experience, blending physical spectacle with digital anticipation. The ice sculpture car now stands as one of the defining visual pieces of a campaign built around frozen imagery, engineered precision, and surprise-driven rollout tactics.