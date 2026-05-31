Newark officials have imposed a partial overnight curfew following several days of escalating confrontations between protesters and law enforcement near the Delaney Hall immigration detention center.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced the measure shortly after midnight on Sunday, restricting access to portions of the industrial area surrounding the facility between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill backed the decision, citing public safety concerns after demonstrations turned increasingly volatile.

According to state officials, some protesters allegedly set tires on fire, damaged property, and attempted to use barricades against law enforcement personnel during Saturday night’s demonstrations. New Jersey Attorney General Jenn Davenport described the incidents as “aggressive and threatening actions” that crossed public safety lines.

Delaney Hall, a 1,000 bed immigration detention center operated by a private company, has become a political flashpoint since reopening in 2025 following President Donald Trump’s return to office. The facility has drawn criticism from immigrant rights advocates and Democratic officials, who have raised concerns about detainee treatment and facility conditions. Recent protests intensified after reports that some detainees launched a hunger strike over alleged unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

Governor Sherrill said the state moved quickly to prevent further escalation and avoid federal intervention. Earlier this week, state officials established designated protest zones around the facility, with New Jersey State Police deployed to monitor demonstrations.

Not everyone supports the response. Immigration advocacy group Make the Road New Jersey criticized the state’s tactics, alleging that protesters were met with riot gear, tear gas, and less lethal crowd control measures.

Despite the criticism, Sherrill defended the State Police, calling them among the best trained law enforcement agencies in the nation and arguing that local authorities are better suited to manage the situation than federal immigration agents.

The controversy comes as federal officials continue to increase pressure around immigration enforcement. Department of Homeland Security leadership has reportedly discussed redirecting personnel to Delaney Hall, raising concerns about further tensions in Newark as New Jersey prepares to host matches during the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

For now, city and state leaders hope the curfew will help restore order while allowing peaceful demonstrations to continue.