The music world is sending prayers and well wishes to legendary R&B vocalist Peabo Bryson after news broke that the two time Grammy Award winner recently suffered a stroke.

According to a statement released by his representative on Sunday, Bryson is currently receiving medical care as he focuses on his recovery. While details surrounding his condition remain limited, his family has asked for privacy during what has been described as a deeply personal time.

“At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together,” the statement read. “The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

For more than four decades, Bryson has been one of the most recognizable voices in R&B and adult contemporary music. The South Carolina native built an impressive catalog of hits throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, earning acclaim for timeless records such as “Feel the Fire,” “I’m So Into You,” and “Can You Stop the Rain.”

Bryson is perhaps best known to mainstream audiences for a series of unforgettable duets, including “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack and the Grammy winning “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle from Disney’s Aladdin. The song became one of the biggest records of the decade, winning both a Grammy Award and an Academy Award while introducing Bryson’s powerful vocals to an entirely new generation of listeners.

Bryson’s melodic voice was recently sampled on The Game’s song “100” featuring Drake:

Throughout his career, Bryson has remained one of R&B’s most respected balladeers, earning a reputation for emotional performances, vocal excellence, and remarkable longevity in an ever changing music industry.

As fans around the world await further updates, the outpouring of support serves as a reminder of just how much Peabo Bryson’s music has meant to generations of listeners.

We here at The Source extend our thoughts and prayers to Peabo Bryson and his family and wish him a full and speedy recovery.