Jay-Z’s latest performance at Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic has sparked fresh conversation around his long-running rivalry with 50 Cent, especially after the rap mogul appeared to take aim at several figures during a high-profile freestyle while leaving his Queens counterpart completely unmentioned.

Backed by The Roots on May 30, Jay-Z delivered a sprawling 31-song set that featured lyrical shots at a number of familiar names. Among those referenced were Drake, Kanye West, Dame Dash, Nicki Minaj, and Tory Lanez. The omission of 50 Cent quickly became a talking point online, with many fans viewing it as a deliberate slight given the pair’s decades-long history.

JAŸ-Z responds to Drake's 'The Jig Is Up' diss from 'ICEMAN' during a freestyle at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia 👀



“A rapper can’t be my opp”



"The jig is up, n**** I'm up 10, wrong chart champ, n****s looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them"pic.twitter.com/MLuUss5Wke — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 31, 2026

The performance also featured appearances from Meek Mill and a reunited State Property, while Jay-Z’s new hairstyle drew plenty of attention from fans. NBA star LeBron James later showed support for the freestyle on Instagram.

The renewed focus on the feud comes months after 50 Cent publicly mocked Jay-Z following the circulation of alleged FBI tip-line summaries connected to files involving Jeffrey Epstein. In early 2026, 50 Cent shared AI-generated images of Jay-Z and wrote, “Damn they got ya man jay in the Epstein files, I gotta do a doc on this sh!t!”

Jay-Z took shots at nearly everyone, yet made no mention of 50 Cent, who had previously threatened to release a documentary about him after his name appeared in the Epstein files.



Could it be that he avoided mentioning 50 because he knows 50 Cent is unlikely to hold back if his… pic.twitter.com/xE6vSVRCXF — BlackMedia__ (@BlackMedia___) May 31, 2026

The documents being discussed stemmed from an unverified hotline report in which a woman alleged that Harvey Weinstein assaulted her at Epstein’s Florida residence during the 1990s and claimed Jay-Z was present in the room. The allegation was never verified.

Jay-Z also faced public scrutiny after a Jane Doe lawsuit filed in late 2024 accused him and Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old. The lawsuit was later dropped.

50 Cent repeatedly used social media to criticize Jay-Z’s limited public response to the case. Among his posts were references to HBO’s Entourage, which he used to mock Jay-Z’s silence and his connection to the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The rapper and television producer has also played a major role in documentary series Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which examines the sexual assault allegations surrounding Diddy. Along the way, 50 Cent has continued to suggest that Jay-Z is staying out of the spotlight to avoid being linked to the controversy, while also floating the possibility of a separate documentary focused on the allegations and speculation surrounding the Epstein-related claims.