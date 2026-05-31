A federal judge in California has denied rapper Tory Lanez’s attempt to secure emergency court intervention in his ongoing civil rights lawsuit against prison officials, citing procedural shortcomings in how the request was filed.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, had asked the court for a temporary restraining order along with permission to submit certain supporting documents under seal. The court rejected both requests, finding that the filings did not meet the standards required for urgent, ex parte relief.

In a written order issued this week, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Staton made clear that the decision was not based on the substance of Lanez’s claims. Instead, the ruling focused on the failure of his legal team to properly notify opposing parties before seeking emergency action.

The court found that Lanez’s attorneys did not adequately demonstrate any meaningful effort to inform defendants or determine their position prior to filing. The judge noted that communications referenced by the defense occurred around April 29, 2026, but were not sufficient to justify emergency consideration nearly a month later. As a result, the court concluded that procedural requirements for ex parte relief had not been satisfied.

Lanez’s motion had argued for immediate protections amid allegations involving retaliation, intimidation, and harassment tied to his civil rights complaint. Court documents indicate he is currently incarcerated at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. His filings also claim that prison personnel attempted to move him into a more dangerous housing unit following his legal action.

The requested restraining order sought to limit direct interaction between Lanez and a specifically identified correctional officer, except when required for official duties. It also asked the court to bar alleged retaliatory conduct connected to his litigation and to preserve institutional records that could be relevant to his claims.

In a separate ruling, Judge Staton denied Lanez’s request to file certain materials under seal. The court found that his attorneys did not comply with local procedural rules requiring both redacted and unredacted versions of sensitive declarations. Instead, only a redacted filing was submitted, which the court ruled insufficient.

A declaration from attorney Crystal Morgan referenced alleged retaliatory actions by prison staff after Lanez filed his civil rights complaint. It also pointed to a prior near-fatal stabbing incident involving Lanez at California Correctional Institution in May 2025.

Lanez had also submitted inmate grievances and an excessive-force complaint as part of his broader legal effort, expressing concern that advance notice of the restraining order request could itself lead to further retaliation.

While the emergency request was denied, the court left open the possibility for Lanez to refile if his legal team corrects the procedural issues as the case continues.