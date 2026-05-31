Latto is clarifying her recent comments about possibly stepping away from music, offering a more personal explanation during a conversation with Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music that centered on how postpartum depression has shaped her recent emotional swings and public statements.

The discussion revisited a post tied to her album Big Mama, which she had previously referred to online as a “retirement” project. Alexis addressed the comment during their interview, noting she had questioned the seriousness of the statement when it first appeared. The conversation unfolded during a period of major life change for Latto, who recently welcomed her first child with 21 Savage.

Reflecting on that time, Latto pointed to how unpredictable her emotions have been since becoming a mother.

“Remember when we was talking about postpartum depression, good days, bad days?” she said around the 15-minute mark, framing her earlier post as something tied to an emotionally difficult stretch rather than a firm decision about her career.

She expanded on that moment, describing how overwhelming the experience felt in real time.

“That was definitely not one of the good days. Experiencing postpartum for the first time, you don’t know what to expect? I kind of underestimated it. That was just one of those days where I was at home and overwhelmed with the album.”

Latto emphasized that her perspective has continued to shift depending on the day and her mental state as she adjusts to motherhood while still managing her career.

“I was going through it that day,” she said. “Today’s a good day. I wouldn’t say I’m retiring today. Talk to me next week again, I might say, ‘No, that shit was for real.’ So, I don’t know. I’m going through it. I crashed. It is what it is.”

Alexis responded directly to the uncertainty in her remarks, adding, “It will happen again,” highlighting the ongoing and cyclical nature of postpartum experiences.

Latto later acknowledged how her comments were received online and expressed regret over posting in the heat of the moment.

“I’m going to try not to take it Twitter next time,” she said, softening the reflection with a brief laugh.

By the end of the conversation, she revisited the original post that sparked speculation and offered a more direct apology for the wording.

“I apologize for the retirement tweet,” she said.

Earlier, she had written on X, “5/29. My retirement album. Thank you for everything.” The post circulated widely at the time, especially as she later confirmed the birth of her child and has since been seen navigating this new chapter of her life alongside 21 Savage and his family circle.