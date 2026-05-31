Lil Yachty is taking a serious step toward his wrestling ambitions, undergoing formal training at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando as he explores a potential path toward becoming a WWE Superstar.

The Atlanta rapper, who has recently appeared alongside Trick Williams on Netflix’s Monday Night Raw, is now transitioning from ringside presence to in-ring participant. New footage released by WWE shows Yachty taking part in structured training drills designed to introduce him to the physical demands and technical fundamentals of professional wrestling. A longer feature documenting his training is set to debut Friday on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

Inside the Performance Center, Yachty worked through foundational exercises focused on movement, timing, and how to safely absorb impact inside the ring. Much of the session was overseen by WWE coach Norman Smiley, while Trick Williams participated in several of the drills alongside him, offering encouragement throughout the process.

For Yachty, the experience marked a significant shift from music and media appearances to hands-on athletic training. He acknowledged how new the environment felt while adjusting to the pace and physicality required.

“This is new for me,” Yachty said during the workout. “I’m at ground zero.”

Despite the steep learning curve, the rapper appeared engaged throughout the session, taking direction from trainers and gradually adapting to the mechanics of basic wrestling movement. The training emphasized safety techniques, including how to take bumps properly, a core skill for anyone entering the sport.

Williams, who has been closely associated with Yachty through recent WWE programming, offered support as the rapper worked through the drills. At one point during the session, he encouraged him directly.

“You’re getting better every time,” Williams told him.

Yachty also described the experience as physically demanding but fulfilling, noting that his interest in wrestling is long-standing. A self-professed fan of the sport, he has followed WWE for years and attended live events before deciding to explore training more seriously. According to those involved in the session, his goal is not limited to appearances at ringside but extends toward potentially competing inside the squared circle.

WWE’s upcoming feature is expected to provide a deeper look at Yachty’s progression as he continues to train under the guidance of Performance Center staff.