Whelp, guess some people stand on business. New York City witnessed a notable departure from long-standing civic tradition as Mayor Zohran Mamdani became the first sitting mayor in more than 60 years to miss the annual Israel Day Parade. His absence on Sunday ended a decades-old pattern of mayoral attendance and underscored the deepening political divisions in the city surrounding Israel-related policy and public symbolism.

JUST IN: Zohran Mamdani is set to become the first sitting NYC mayor to not attend the Israel Day Parade in over 60 years. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 31, 2026

Despite the mayor’s decision, the parade proceeded along Fifth Avenue with tens of thousands of participants. The event unfolded under a highly fortified NYPD security operation designed to manage large crowds and ensure safety throughout the march. The visible police presence reflected both the scale of the gathering and the heightened security considerations surrounding the event.

Newly appointed NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch served as grand marshal, leading the procession and underscoring the department’s central role in facilitating the parade. Her participation came as city leadership navigated contrasting political signals from different levels of government and public office.

Can you imagine the reaction if Mamdani marched in a Syria Day parade with Bashar al Assad? Or in a Russia Day parade with Vladimir Putin? But he’s getting flak for avoiding marching in an Israel Day parade with Bezalel fricking Smotrich. Oh the double standards and hypocrisy! https://t.co/eTuZPT2wOw — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 31, 2026

While Mamdani remained absent, several prominent political figures chose to attend, presenting a united front in support of the Jewish community. Among those marching were Governor Kathy Hochul, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, and former New York City mayors Eric Adams and Michael Bloomberg. Their presence highlighted the parade’s continued significance within the city’s political and cultural landscape.

Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor and a self-described progressive Democrat, has previously been vocal in his criticism of Israeli government policy. He explained that his decision not to attend was consistent with his campaign positions and long-standing political stance. At the same time, he stressed that the city’s operational responsibilities remained unchanged, stating that New York would continue to provide full security and necessary permits to ensure the parade proceeded safely and without disruption.

The mayor’s absence prompted swift and sharply divided reactions. Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett were among those who condemned the move, framing it as a symbolic rejection of New York’s Jewish community. Others defended Mamdani, arguing that his decision reflected a principled political position taken amid ongoing international tensions and evolving public sentiment around the issue.

The event ultimately highlighted the intersection of local governance, global politics, and community identity within one of the world’s most closely watched civic traditions.