On Saturday, June 6, from 7 to 9 PM, the Museum of Graffiti will host Collectors’ Night with Miami’s own Crome at The Private Gallery in Wynwood. The evening marks the opening of a new solo exhibition by Miami-born graffiti artist Crome, a founding member of the legendary MSG / Miami Style Graffiti crew and one of the artists who helped shape the city’s graffiti identity long before Wynwood became an international arts destination.

After years in Los Angeles developing his contemporary studio practice and working alongside internationally recognized artists including Retna, Crome is returning to South Florida with a new body of paintings, mixed-media works and large-scale compositions. The exhibition reflects both his graffiti roots and his evolution into a contemporary fine artist whose work remains deeply connected to Miami’s streets, visual culture and urban history.

The evening also carries a deeper community purpose. A portion of proceeds from the exhibition will benefit the family of ESON, a beloved fellow MSG member whose life was tragically cut short last week following an accident involving Brightline. The event is expected to bring together collectors, artists, longtime members of Miami’s graffiti community and supporters of the Museum of Graffiti for a homecoming, an exhibition opening and a moment of remembrance.

Event Details

What: Collectors’ Night with Miami’s own Crome

When: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 7–9 PM

Where: The Private Gallery, 2521 NW 3rd Ave., Miami, FL 33127

Admission: Free

Presented by: Museum of Graffiti

RSVP: Eventbrite

The exhibition is made possible through Monster Energy’s ongoing support of cultural programming and Miami creative icons.