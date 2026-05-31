A chance reunion between Chief Keef and Katy Perry has unexpectedly pulled Sexyy Red into the conversation, after the rapper reacted online with a playful comment that fans quickly turned into a viral moment of its own.

The Chicago rap pioneer and pop superstar were seen together in person on Thursday for the first time since their widely discussed 2013 online exchange. A video circulating on social media showed the two sharing a hug and spending time together in what appeared to be a studio setting, immediately sparking reactions across platforms given their unusual shared history.

Sexyy Red not feeling Katy Perry being all over Chief Keef:



“Watch out gang” pic.twitter.com/SrhlyK5U8o — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 29, 2026

Not long after the clip began spreading, Sexyy Red jumped into the comments with a message that instantly caught attention. “Katy u koo but watch out gang.”

The remark, brief but pointed, quickly became the centerpiece of fan discussion. While it read like a warning at first glance, many online interpreted it as lighthearted humor tied to Sexyy Red’s long-running public admiration for Chief Keef.

Over the years, Sexyy Red has consistently expressed her appreciation for the Chicago rapper, frequently referencing him in interviews and on social media. She has described him as one of her favorite artists and has even joked in the past about having a personal crush on him, turning her fandom into an ongoing running narrative within hip-hop culture.

That background gave her comment a different tone for fans familiar with her history, transforming what might have been seen as a serious message into a moment of comedic exaggeration. Social media users quickly leaned into the interpretation that the message was less about concern and more about playful jealousy.

The timing only amplified the reaction. Many fans had never expected Chief Keef and Katy Perry to reconnect publicly, especially given their previous online clash over a decade ago. The sight of them together alone was enough to spark curiosity, but Sexyy Red’s reaction pushed the moment into full viral territory.

What began as a simple reunion between two artists from different worlds quickly evolved into a broader online storyline. Fans joked that even if Chief Keef and Katy Perry were working on music together, approval might still be needed from what they described as his most vocal supporter.

In typical internet fashion, a brief interaction between three public figures turned into an unfolding joke that spread rapidly across social media timelines.