Soulja Boy is once again drawing attention for his candid comments about his ongoing effort to step away from lean, a process he says has involved both extended periods of abstinence and repeated returns to the substance.

In a recent clip circulating online, appearing to come from a livestream, the rapper opened up about what he describes as roughly a year-long attempt to quit. According to his account, that progress has not been linear, with moments where he has gone back to drinking after stretches of stopping entirely.

Soulja Boy admitted on live that he relapsed after a year of sobriety. He told viewers that lean makes him emotional, explaining that he pours up when he gets overstimulated and starts thinking about all the trauma and backstabbing from his past pic.twitter.com/toyqlo4fAK — livebitez (@livebitez) May 29, 2026

He also described a shift in how he processes emotion compared with earlier points in his life, suggesting that his current experience feels more intense and less numbed than before. In his explanation, he framed the relapses as something tied less to routine craving and more to mental overload and overstimulation.

“I gotta kick the cup,” Soulja told fans, as seen below. “I don’t even drink lean no more, bruh. I stopped drinking lean for, like, a year. Then, sometimes I just be relapsing. Like, a week will go by or something, and just like, it ain’t even [that I’m] bored. I’mma say the truth. I be, like, overstimulated. When I be feeling overstimulated, I be having to pour up.”

The remarks reflect a pattern of self-awareness in which he acknowledges both progress and setbacks in the same breath. Rather than presenting a single narrative of recovery or failure, he describes a cycle that shifts depending on his mental state and external pressure.

Lean, a substance commonly associated with prescription cough syrup mixed with soda or candy, has long been linked to health risks and dependency issues within hip-hop culture, making public discussions like Soulja Boy’s part of a broader conversation around substance use and recovery in the industry.

While he did not announce any formal program or structured plan moving forward, his comments suggest he remains focused on trying to stop, even as he continues to navigate periods of relapse.