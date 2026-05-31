For four months, UCLA looked untouchable.

The Bruins opened the season ranked No. 1 and never surrendered that position, becoming the first team in history to begin and finish a season atop the Baseball America rankings. They did not lose a single regular-season series, won the Big Ten Tournament, secured the No. 1 overall national seed, and entered the NCAA Tournament with a remarkable 52-6 record. Then, in one stunning weekend at Jackie Robinson Stadium, it all unraveled.

UCLA’s postseason run came to an abrupt end after a pair of losses to Saint Mary’s, including a heartbreaking 6-5 extra-inning defeat on Sunday. Sandwiched between those losses was a dramatic 6-5 walk-off victory over Virginia Tech that temporarily kept the Bruins alive. By the end of the weekend, however, one of the most dominant regular seasons in recent college baseball history was over.

If head coach John Savage seemed reluctant to celebrate throughout the spring, this is exactly why.

“It’s great to win, but we’ve done nothing yet,” became a recurring message from Savage despite UCLA’s historic success. As it turned out, the veteran skipper understood what college baseball has always proven: postseason baseball is unforgiving.

The warning signs had quietly emerged late in the season. Oregon and Washington both pushed UCLA to the limit during the final weeks of the regular season. The Bruins then needed walk-off victories in all three of their Big Ten Tournament games. They were still winning, but not with the same ease that defined much of their season.

Offensively, UCLA cooled considerably in May. The Bruins averaged just 5.9 runs per game during the month, more than two runs below their earlier season pace. Since May 1, they ranked 220th nationally in wOBA (.336) and 216th in OPS (.763). During the regional, those struggles intensified as UCLA hit just 6-for-43 with runners on base.

Injuries only compounded the problem. Ace Logan Reddemann had not pitched since April 17 because of arm fatigue. Aidan Aguayo suffered an ankle injury during regional play, while Payton Brennan exited UCLA’s opener against Saint Mary’s with an abdominal injury. Will Gasparino also missed the opening game because of a suspension stemming from the Big Ten Tournament.

The regional also marked the likely end of UCLA star shortstop Roch Cholowsky’s collegiate career. Widely projected as a candidate to be selected first overall in the upcoming MLB Draft, Cholowsky went just 2-for-12 in the two losses to Saint Mary’s. Despite the disappointing finish, his body of work remains one of the finest in recent UCLA history.

The reality is that championship seasons rarely collapse because of one glaring weakness. More often, a handful of small issues converge at the worst possible time. A lineup cools off. Injuries pile up. Key opportunities go unconverted.

For UCLA, all of those factors arrived during the same weekend.

The Bruins leave behind a season that will still be remembered as one of the best in program history. Unfortunately, it will also be remembered as a reminder that in college baseball, even a 52-win season guarantees nothing when June arrives.